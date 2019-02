Tipperary Camogie have gotten their first win of the season away to Wexford.

The Premier were on top throughout the match, leading 2-05 to 0-03 at the half time break.

The floodgates opened after the break, seeing the women of Tipp converting another three goals and six points.

The match finished 5-11 to 0-08 points. Tipp travel to Waterford next Sunday in their next league outing.