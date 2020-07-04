Tipperary camogie manager furious at cancellation of 2020 national league final

By Stephen Gleeson

There are calls for the camogie association to revisit the decision not to hold this year’s league final.

For the first time in 11 years, Tipperary’s senior team had qualified for the clash but it was called-off because of the pandemic.

It’s since been revealed that it won’t go ahead at all.

On the other hand, the men’s league final is still going to happen later this year when Clare and Limerick clash.

Tipp Camogie Manager, Bill Mullaney says he hopes the Camogie Association will revisit the decision and find a way to play their final:

“We have some tremendous players in Tipperary and we’ve been trying to build over the last few years. We’ve been coming and coming and you know, league finals aren’t easy to get to. Any final isn’t easy to get to.

“As we said, we haven’t been there in a long time either. I thought the girls, like any other team, like any other county, like any other code – GAA or Ladies Football as well – we work just as hard as everybody else.

“To deny them the opportunity to play in Croke Park is an incredible decision. Particularly without any consultation or reason why.”

You can listen to Bill’s full conversation with Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson below: