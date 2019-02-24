Tipperary beaten by Kilkenny at Semple

Tipperary have lost to Kilkenny at Semple Stadium in the National Hurling League.

It was a scrappy game with both sides failing to convert many chances, sending multiple attempts wide.

Tipp conceded several fouls in the first period, allowing the Cats to capitalise on their mistakes, heading in to the break leading 0-09 to 0-08.

Both sides traded blows throughout the second half, with Noel McGrath’s last gasp point cancelled out moments later with a Kilkenny point leaeving the sides tied on 17 points a piece.

In the last minute, Tipp conceded a free inside the Cats’ half which was then converted by the Kilkenny goal keeper, Eoin Murphy.

Kilkenny took the victory by a point, 0-18 to 0-17 the final score at Semple.

TippFM Sport caught up with Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy after the match, he expressed his disappointment with the result.