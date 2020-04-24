Tipperary Aussie Rules footballer, Aisling McCarthy, nominated for MVP Award

Aussie Rules and Tipperary footballer Aisling McCarthy says she’s surprised and honoured to be nominated for the 2020 AFLW Player’s Association’s Most Valuable Player Award.

The prestigious annual MVP award goes to the player adjudged to be the best performer across the AFLW competition, according to her peers.

Aisling says she puts the team first, plays as well as she can, and never thought about individual honours:

“It was a bit of a surprise but it’s a real honour that teammates see me – along with two other teammates – in that calibre and just that my efforts through the year were recognised.

“So it’s nice that they put my name forward and it’s a nice honour to have. Especially just being at home, just to wake up to an email saying you are a nominee from your club is a really nice thing.

“But, I guess at the start of the year, you don’t really think about all those things, you just try to put the team first and play as well as you can.”

Listen back to the full interview here.