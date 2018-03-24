A Tipp win against Cavan vital for promotion

Tomorrow’s game for Tipp’s senior footballers is vital in terms of promotion chances.

If Cavan beat Tipperary, and if Roscommon beat Cork in the same division, Cavan and Roscommon will go into the league decider and up to the top tier.

While if Down beat Meath then the Royals would join the already relegated Louth in heading back to Division 3.

Those results would mean there would be no need for last weekend’s game between Tiipperary and Down to be played.

However, if results go differently, April will be further eaten into.

The Division 2 football final, earmarked for Sunday, April 1, will be pushed back a week if Tipperary win or draw away to Cavan this weekend.