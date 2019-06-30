Tipp will give 100% in Munster Final

Having won all four of their round-robin games Tipp will hope to continue that run in today’s Munster final.

The Premier last won a provincial title in 2016 under Michael Ryan.

All Ireland and League champions Limerick stand in their way this afternoon.

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy says his players will give 100 percent today.



Throw-in is at 2 o’clock this afternoon in the Gaelic Grounds.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Dulux Paint Centre at Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.