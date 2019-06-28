Tipp will bring new game to Munster Final

Tipperary are relishing being part of an exciting Munster championship.

That’s according to Tipp player Ronan Maher – who’s looking forward to meeting Limerick in the final this coming weekend.

The Premier star says momentum carried them through Munster and they’ve to reset ahead of the final.

The Tipp team to face Limerick will be named this evening – County Board PRO Joe Bracken will have the details here on Tipp FM after the 9 o’clock news.

Throw-in at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday is at 2 o’clock.

