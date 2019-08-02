Tipp well represented in Poc Fada finals

It’s a huge weekend for the competitors in the annual Poc Fada All Ireland final which takes place this weekend in the Cooley Mountains.

Tipp have two representatives with Munster champion Pat Ryan competing in the U16 section and former Tipp hurler Brendan Cummins from Ballybacon Grange partaking in the senior event.

The senior competition will also feature well known intercounty hurlers Pat Horgan from Cork as well as defending champion Cillian Kiely from Offaly.

Upperchurch Drombane native and Tipperary U16 hurler Pat Ryan says he’s looking forward to representing his county and province..