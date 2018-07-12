Tipp on the way back to the top says Camogie boss

Tipperary camogie will be back on top with the likes of Cork and Kilkenny soon, according to their coach.

Following a period of dominance in the early 2000’s, the Premier lost finals in 2005 and 2006 to Cork – ending their winning streak.

They haven’t appeared in a final since.

Cork defeated Tipperary last weekend in the third game of this years’ All Ireland round robin series – having already dominated them earlier in the summer to win the Munster title.

They now face Offaly this weekend.

Aaron Whelahan – Tipp camogie coach – says the aim is to bring Tipp back to the glory days…