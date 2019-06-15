Tipp warned not to doubt Limerick

Tipp can beat Limerick by a couple of points tomorrow afternoon, according to a former Tipp manager.

Ken Hogan says that while Limerick will be gunning for Tipperary, and are in good form, the Premier can still come out on top.

The sides meet tomorrow in the final round robin game in Munster – with Tipp all but guaranteed a spot in the final.

Limerick are less assured of their spot, and Ken Hogan says Limerick will definitely be up for the match.

Throw in is at 2pm in Semple Stadium tomorrow and Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.