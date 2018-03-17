Tipp unchanged for Down clash

Tipperary are on a roll heading into tomorrows National Football League clash with Down.

The Premier County lie 3rd in Division 2 ahead of the trip to Newry on the back of 3 wins, a draw and a defeat.

Ballyporeen’s Conor Sweeney says the wins against Louth and Meath set Tipp up nicely

Liam Kearns has named an unchanged side from that which started against Louth last weekend.

Tipp FM’s live updates of this Sunday’s game between Tipperary and Down comes in association with Eldon’s Bar Clonmel and Walsh Barbers shop, Mitchell Street, Clonmel.