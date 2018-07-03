Tipp U21’s go in search of Munster title

Tipp’s Under 21 Hurlers go in search of a Munster title tomorrow evening.

Liam Cahill’s side were impressive in seeing off All Ireland champions Limerick in the semi-final last month with a 9 point winning margin.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time Tipp FM analyst James Woodlock said while Cork will provide a stiff challenge in Páirc Uí Chaoimh Tipp won’t be phased by the Rebels.

Throw-in is at 7.30 tomorrow evening and we’ll have live coverage here on Tipp FM in association with Barry’s Supervalu, Friar St, Thurles.