Tipp U20’s face Cork in Munster Championship

Tipp’s under 20 footballers have their first outing of the Munster Championship against Cork this evening.
The winners go on to face Clare in the semi final.
Expectations are high as some of this group of players were part of a minor team 3 years ago that reached an All Ireland.
However, with the calander changing across the GAA dual players at this U20 grade are having to choose which sport to play.
Until this year the hurling and football season were separate, but this year they’re running concurrently.
Tipp FM Analyst Tom McGrath says it’s more difficult for the teams this year…
The quarter final throws in in Páirc Ui Rinn at 7.30.
Manager David Power has announced his side overnight – The match day 24 includes 4 from last year’s U21 panel and 6 from the U17 panel.
And so the Tipperary U20 team lines out as follows;
1. Kian Quinn – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Gavin Whelan – Ardfinnan
3. Dean Carew – Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Conn Bonnar – Cashel King Cormacs
5. Darragh O’Leary – Ardfinnan
6. Daire Egan – Galtee Rovers
7. Gavin Ryan – Clonmel Commercials
8. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehys
9. Conor O’Sullivan – Clonmel Commercials
10. Ríain Quigley – Moyle Rovers
11. Jack Harney (Capt.) – Moyle Rovers
12. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
13. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
14. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan
15. Ryan Lambe – Clonmel Commercials
Subs:
16. Jack Dolan – Fethard
17. Liam Meagher – Killenaule
18. Jack Delahunty – Newport
19. Eanna McBride – JK Brackens
20. Stephen Grogan – Cahir
21. Brian Fitzpatrick – Cashel King Cormacs
22. John Ryan – Boherlahan-Dualla
23. John Lyons – Grangemockler-Ballyneale
24. Matthew Moroney – Arravale Rovers
We’ll have live updates of the game with Ronan Quirke here on Tipp FM.