Tipp U20’s face Cork in Munster Championship

Tipp’s under 20 footballers have their first outing of the Munster Championship against Cork this evening.

The winners go on to face Clare in the semi final.

Expectations are high as some of this group of players were part of a minor team 3 years ago that reached an All Ireland.

However, with the calander changing across the GAA dual players at this U20 grade are having to choose which sport to play.

Until this year the hurling and football season were separate, but this year they’re running concurrently.

Tipp FM Analyst Tom McGrath says it’s more difficult for the teams this year…

The quarter final throws in in Páirc Ui Rinn at 7.30.

Manager David Power has announced his side overnight – The match day 24 includes 4 from last year’s U21 panel and 6 from the U17 panel.

And so the Tipperary U20 team lines out as follows;

1. Kian Quinn – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Gavin Whelan – Ardfinnan

3. Dean Carew – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Conn Bonnar – Cashel King Cormacs

5. Darragh O’Leary – Ardfinnan

6. Daire Egan – Galtee Rovers

7. Gavin Ryan – Clonmel Commercials

8. Ben Hyland – Fr. Sheehys

9. Conor O’Sullivan – Clonmel Commercials

10. Ríain Quigley – Moyle Rovers

11. Jack Harney (Capt.) – Moyle Rovers

12. Daire Brennan – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

13. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

14. Dan O’Meara – Kiladangan

15. Ryan Lambe – Clonmel Commercials

Subs:

16. Jack Dolan – Fethard

17. Liam Meagher – Killenaule

18. Jack Delahunty – Newport

19. Eanna McBride – JK Brackens

20. Stephen Grogan – Cahir

21. Brian Fitzpatrick – Cashel King Cormacs

22. John Ryan – Boherlahan-Dualla

23. John Lyons – Grangemockler-Ballyneale

24. Matthew Moroney – Arravale Rovers

We’ll have live updates of the game with Ronan Quirke here on Tipp FM.