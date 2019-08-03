Tipp U20 bring experience to semi-final against Wexford

Tipperary will need to take their scoring chances tomorrow afternoon as they go up against Wexford in the Under 20 All Ireland semi-final.

The Premier edged out Cork in the Munster final last Tuesday week in a thrilling game in Semple Stadium.

Speaking to Shane Brophy on Across the Line here on Tipp FM manager Liam Cahill said they can learn a lot from that win over the Rebels.

Event controller and former Kilkenny PRO Seamus Reade told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson in Nowlan Park this week that they are looking forward to hosting the game.

The game between Tipp and Wexford throws in at 1.45 tomorrow afternoon in Nowlan Park.

