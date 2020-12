Tipperary’s under-20 Munster hurling semi final with Waterford has been fixed for Tuesday December 15th.

The sides will meet in Dungarvan, with the winners to face either Limerick or Cork in the Munster Final on Wednesday December 23rd.

The Munster Council has also announced that Tipp’s minor hurling semi-final with Waterford will now throw in at 3pm next Saturday (12th) at Pairc Ui Rinn.