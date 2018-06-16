Tipp Time Trials taking place in Littleton

The Tipperary County Time Trial Championships are taking place in Littleton this afternoon.

The 16 kilometre event is known as the Race of Truth and will see riders set off at 1 minute intervals covering the route from Littleton to Mary Willies and back.

The County champions begin at 1 o’clock.

At midday the 5th round of the Invacare TT series for Para Athletes gets underway.

Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club are organising the event – secretary Gareth Genockey says this will have a top class field.