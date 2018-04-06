Tipp team to face Kilkenny will be named this evening

Tipp defender Alan Flynn will be hoping to keep his jersey when the Tipperary team is named this evening.

He starred at corner back for the Premier on Saturday evening against Limerick in the National Hurling League semi final.

Tipperary are now set to take on Kilkenny in the final on Sunday afternoon in Nowlan Park, after the Cats overcame Wexford comprehensively last weekend.

Kiladangan’s Alan Flynn says each player is only as good as their next day.

