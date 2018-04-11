Tipp take on Kerry in Minor Championship this evening

Tipp are aiming to stop Kerry’s ‘drive for 5’ this evening, when they meet in the opening round of the Munster minor football championship

None of the players who featured on the Kingdom minor squad last year will line out this evening, as the competition has come down to u17 as opposed to u18.

Kerry will still make for formidable opponants, and Tipp u20 manager David Power says getting a performance is the most important thing.

Throw in is at 7 o clock and we’ll have live updates here on Tipp FM.