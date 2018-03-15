Tipp sweats on injuries to number of high profile players

Time may run out for some of Tipp’s top players in the league, according to manager Michael Ryan.

There are a number of high profile injuries within the squad, including to Seamus Callanan, Noel McGrath, John ‘Bubbles’ O’ Dwyer and Dan McCormack.

Tipp face Dublin in Parnell Park on Sunday in the quarter final of the National Hurling League.

Michael Ryan gave this update on the injuries ahead of the tie…

