Tipp still in with a chance in Minor Championship



Tipperary are still in with a chance of reaching the Munster Minor Hurling Championship.

Following their 2-14 to 1-12 win over Clare in their final game of the round robin series Tipp are mathematically still in the hunt.

The Premier got off to a flying start with an early goal from Cian O’Farrell but were pushed all the way by the Banner.

It took a late goal from Sean Hayes to ensure the win for Tipp.

Manager Tommy Dunne was happy with how his charges saw out the game.

With Waterford beating Limerick yesterday all three counties are on 4 points although both the Deise and the Shannonsiders still have a game to play.

Cork and Clare are on 2 points each after three games so theoretically all five counties could finish on 4 points.

The top two go into the Munster final.