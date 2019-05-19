Tipp stave off Waterford in Munster Minor Hurling Championship

Tipperary have beaten a 14 man Waterford in the Munster Minor Hurling Championship at Semple Stadium.

Tipperary held the lead heading in to the break taking advantage of Rory Furlong’s dismissal from the pitch after a second yellow card.

Collins’ charges led 1-09 to 1-06 at the halfway point, with Jack Leamy contributing 1-06 of that tally.

The Premier kept pushing for control in the second half with a goal from Conor McKelvey adding to Tipp’s scoreline.

However, Waterford rallied from behind to bring themselves to within two points by injury time.

A late Tony Cahill point saw Tipp stave off the late Deise onslaught and clinched the victory on a scoreline of 3-15 to 2-15.

Tipp Minor manager Paul Collins commended the effort of his players.