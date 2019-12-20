Tipp star Patrick Bonner Maher to return to hurling action in the Spring

A spring time return is the expected timeline for Tipp star Patrick Bonner Maher to return to hurling action according to manager Liam Sheedy.

The Lorrha Dorrha star picked up a long term knee injury against Limerick last summer in the Munster championship.

Tipp will play Limerick again this evening in the Munster League with both sides expected to feature a mix of experienced and emerging players.

The All Ireland champions head on their team holiday just after Christmas and will be back in January preparing for the Munster league final or the commencement of the National hurling league.

