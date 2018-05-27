Tipp stage brave second half comeback to level with Cork

Tipperary have staged a monumental comeback to earn a draw in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash against Cork.

Trailing by 1-15 to 1-6 at half time, Michael Ryan’s men rallied in the second half to put the Rebels against the ropes.

A goal from Noel McGrath in the second half was part of the catalyst as The Premier drew level with 10 minutes remaining.

Cork weathered the storm to go three points clear in the closing minutes, but Tipperary staged another comeback to leave Semple Stadium with a share of the spoils.

2-20 to 1-23 the final score in Thurles.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Tipp boss Michael Ryan said it was a performance they needed to produce