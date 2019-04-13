Tipp sides win in AIL Division 2A

Both Tipperary teams in Division 2A of the All Ireland League won their matches this afternoon.

Cashel beat Dolphin by 8 points and secured a home semi final play off against Navan.

32 points to 24 the final score in Irish Independent Park.

Then, Nenagh Ormond beat Navan by a point in Ormond Park.

21 points to 20 the final score.

Meanwhile, Clonmel Rugby is just one game away from securing AIL status after beating Instonians in their Round Robin qualifier Semi final second leg.

28 points to 21 the final score.

They now play Enniscorthy in the final, who saw off Connemara by 27 points to nil in their semi final.