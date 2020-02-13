Tipp set for return to National Hurling League action

Tipperary senior hurlers travel to Galway on Sunday for round three of the National Hurling League.

Despite playing well in their opening two league games to date, Tipp are yet to register a win.

However, former Galway manager and Tipperary centre back John McIntyre believes the Premier County have been more impressive than Galway in their opening games.

