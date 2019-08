Tipp are are expecting a tough competition against Limerick in Semple Stadium this evening.

Niamh Lillis’ side must overcome 2017 Munster Champions Limerick if they hope to set up a Senior semi-final tie against either Galway or Waterford who meet at 7.15 this evening.

Borrisoleigh’s Nicole Walsh says the sides know each other very well:

The game throws-in at 5.30 in Thurles this evening.

It will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM in association with FOH Financial Ltd, Clonmel.