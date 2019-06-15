Tipp Senior Hurling team to face Limerick named

The Tipperary team to play Limerick in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 5 fixture on Sunday next, June 16th at 2pm in Semple Stadium has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.
There are three changes to the team that faced Clare in Cusack Park with a fresh paring in the back line and 2018 All-Ireland U-21 winner Jake Morris on attack.
The team is as follows:
1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Seán O’Brien – Newport
5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
7. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
8. Michael Breen – Ballina
9. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
10. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha
11. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule
12. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
13. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch
15. Jason Forde – Silvermines
16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy
17. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
18. Robert Byrne – Portroe
19. Willie Connors – Kiladangan
20. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs
21. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
22. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
23. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
24. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s
25. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
26. Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule
The Tipperary minor hurling team to play Limerick in their Munster Championship Round 5 fixture, also on Sunday, has been announced by manager Paul Collins. This match throws in at 12 noon in Semple Stadium and the team lines out as follows;
1. Shane Gleeson – Kiladangan
2. Sam Loughran – Ballina
3. Ed Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Jamie Duncan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
5. Eoin Marnane – Golden-Kilfeacle
6. Ciaran Lloyd – Moyne-Templetuohy
7. Ryan Walsh – Fethard
8. Conor O’Dwyer – Cashel King Cormacs
9. John Campion (Capt.) – Drom-Inch
10. Conor Ryan – Borrisokane
11. Stephen Ferncombe – Clonoulty-Rossmore
12. Paddy Creedon – Thurles Sarsfields
13. Colm Fogarty – Lorrha-Dorrha
14. Tony Cahill – Drom-Inch
15. Jack Leamy – Golden-Kilfeacle
16. Paidi Williams – Kilruane MacDonaghs
17. Michael Corcoran – Silvermines
18. Cathal Deely – St. Mary’s
19. Ciaran McCormack – Loughmore-Castleiney
20. Conor McKelvey – Silvermines
21. Kenneth Ryan – Toomevara
22. Luke Seacy – Roscrea
23. Kyle Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris
24. Darragh Stakelum – Durlas Óg
Throw in is at 2pm in Semple Stadium tomorrow and Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.