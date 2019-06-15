Tipp Senior Hurling team to face Limerick named

The Tipperary team to play Limerick in their Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 5 fixture on Sunday next, June 16th at 2pm in Semple Stadium has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.

There are three changes to the team that faced Clare in Cusack Park with a fresh paring in the back line and 2018 All-Ireland U-21 winner Jake Morris on attack.

The team is as follows:

1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Seán O’Brien – Newport

5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

8. Michael Breen – Ballina

9. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

10. Patrick Maher – Lorrha-Dorrha

11. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

12. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

13. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch

15. Jason Forde – Silvermines

16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

17. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

18. Robert Byrne – Portroe

19. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

20. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

21. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

22. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

23. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

24. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s

25. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

26. Joe O’Dwyer – Killenaule

The Tipperary minor hurling team to play Limerick in their Munster Championship Round 5 fixture, also on Sunday, has been announced by manager Paul Collins. This match throws in at 12 noon in Semple Stadium and the team lines out as follows;

1. Shane Gleeson – Kiladangan

2. Sam Loughran – Ballina

3. Ed Connolly – Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Jamie Duncan – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

5. Eoin Marnane – Golden-Kilfeacle

6. Ciaran Lloyd – Moyne-Templetuohy

7. Ryan Walsh – Fethard

8. Conor O’Dwyer – Cashel King Cormacs

9. John Campion (Capt.) – Drom-Inch

10. Conor Ryan – Borrisokane

11. Stephen Ferncombe – Clonoulty-Rossmore

12. Paddy Creedon – Thurles Sarsfields

13. Colm Fogarty – Lorrha-Dorrha

14. Tony Cahill – Drom-Inch

15. Jack Leamy – Golden-Kilfeacle

16. Paidi Williams – Kilruane MacDonaghs

17. Michael Corcoran – Silvermines

18. Cathal Deely – St. Mary’s

19. Ciaran McCormack – Loughmore-Castleiney

20. Conor McKelvey – Silvermines

21. Kenneth Ryan – Toomevara

22. Luke Seacy – Roscrea

23. Kyle Shelly – Moycarkey-Borris

24. Darragh Stakelum – Durlas Óg

Throw in is at 2pm in Semple Stadium tomorrow and Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.