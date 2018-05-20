Tipp Senior Hurlers overcome by strong Limerick side

It has been a hugely disappointing start to the Tipperary Senior Hurlers’ Championship campaign today.

Michael Ryan’s men were defeated by a very strong Limerick side at the Gaelic Grounds despite clocking up goals on either side of half time.

Limerick opened the scoring but Tipp replied within 60 seconds and it was point for point until Dan McCormack found the back of the Limerick net in the 19th minute and they lead by a point at half time.

John Kiely’s side came back out fighting and despite Tipp’s second goal through Jason Forde in the 18th minute of the second half, Limerick clocked up 11 points to the Premier’s four and a Limerick goal with five minutes to go clinched victory for them.

There was no comment from Michael Ryan or any of his management team after the match. County Board Chairman John Devane told waiting reporters including Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson it would remain that way until the four games played.