Tipp Senior Hurlers look to build again and regroup for 2020

Tipp will look to build again and regroup now for 2020 while blending in some of the under 20 All Ireland winners into the set up according to their manager Liam Sheedy.

After a 2019 which yielded the ultimate prize in hurling Tipp now look to the New Year and the start of the National Hurling League in late January.

The Premier bowed out of the Munster league last Friday night after going down to Limerick in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in a game which saw a number of emerging players feature for both sides.

The Tipp hurlers travel across the Atlantic after Christmas and then will look to get their campaign underway once again early in the New Year and build for the League and Championship.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport Tipp manager Liam Sheedy said the recent U20 All Ireland winners have a lot to offer.