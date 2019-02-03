Tipp Senior Footballers face Fermanagh in National League

Tipperary senior footballers will be hoping to make up for their loss at the hands of Meath this afternoon.

They face Fermanagh in the second round in Division 2 of the National Football League.

The Division will be tightly contested, and the Premier are missing a number of injured players – including Clonmel Commercials Michel Quinlivan who underwent surgery on a torn meniscus during the week.

Tipp manager Liam Kearns isn’t expecting it to be an easy encounter today…

Throw in at Semple Stadium is at 2pm, and the game will be live here on Tipp FM.