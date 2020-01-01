Tipp senior footballers aim for a strong 2020 campaign

Tipp Senior footballers are working hard behind the scenes and want to kick off the new year with strong performances according to manager David Power.

The footballers begin the year against old provincial aristocrats Cork and Kerry, as they begin their McGrath cup campaign against Cork tomorrow on the 2nd of January before Kerry travel to Tipp on Sunday.

David Power takes over a new look panel with an experimental side in prospect for the McGrath cup games. There are some new faces expected too for the national league as Tipp are set to be without the services of established forwards Liam McGrath and Michael Quinlivan for their upcoming campaign this year.

Tipp manager and Kilsheelan Kilcash native David Power told Tipp FM Sport that this week’s McGrath cup games are a great opportunity to find out where the team stands.