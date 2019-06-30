Tipp Senior Camogie show character in win over Deise

The heat was felt both on and off the pitch in the refixed Senior Camogie Championship between Tipperary and Waterford.



Tipperary needed a win in Nowlan Park after last week’s defeat to Cork.

A brace of goals in each half and a blistering game on her debut for the senior’s from Grace O’Toole sealed the deal for the Premier.

The Deise got back into it after Orla O’Dwyer went off injured but it wasn’t enough to take the lead.

At the final whistle is was Tipp 4-11 to Waterford’s 2-14

Interim manager Niamh Lilis said the team showed real charatcer.

Lillis also commended O’Toole’s debut for the Senior side