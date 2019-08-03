Tipp Senior Camogie focused on quarter final

Tipperary are looking no further than this evenings All Ireland Senior Camogie quarter final.

Manager Niamh Lillis says they are totally focused on the game against Limerick in Semple Stadium.

Having lost their opening game against Cork the Premier won went through the rest of the Group phase unbeaten with victories over Waterford, Clare, Dublin and Meath.

Niamh Lillis says there’s a positive mood in the Tipp camp.

Throw-in is at 5.30 this evening in Semple Stadium.

It will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM in association with FOH Financial Ltd, Clonmel.