Quinlivan says Mayo clash is coming at the right time

Tipperary’s clash with Mayo in the All Ireland Senior Football championship is said to be coming at a good time.

Clonmel Commercials selector Martin Quinlivan made the comments on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM in the wake of the draw for the 2nd round of the qualifiers.

Last years beaten finalists will travel to Semple Stadium to face Tipp on Saturday week at 5 o’clock.

While accepting it will be a tough challenge for the Premier County Martin Quinlivan says meeting Mayo now mightn’t be a bad thing.