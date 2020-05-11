Tipp Secretary shares GAA President’s sceptical views on return to action

The Secretary of the Tipperary County Board has played down the prospect of any return to GAA action while social distancing is required.

Tim Floyd has backed the views of GAA President John Horan, who raised concerns about the impact on public safety if matches are scheduled at any level.

The inter county game is on hold until October at the earliest, with the potential for club games to return before then.

Club grounds also remain closed to the public, and Tim Floyd has outlined the difficulties of reopening them, even without competitive action:

“The GAA have resisted opening up club facilities until the fourth phase on July 20th. And as John Horan said last night, it’s all about marshalling. How do you marshal your facilities?

“A lot of them have community walks around the side of them. If a couple of people come in with children, and they arrive with hurleys and are out on the field – how do you marshal that? It’d be very difficult. I think the safest time to reopen would be July 20th as outlined.”