Tipp say Cork clash is their Munster final



Tipperary star forward Conor Sweeney is still a doubt ahead of this weekends clash with Cork.

Liam Kearns’ side have been given just six days to prepare for their Munster championship semi-final against the rebels having beaten Waterford, with the fixture rescheduled so as to avoid a clash with the county’s hurling team.

The premier beat Cork in 2016 before the rebels narrowly defeated an injury struck Tipp in last summers championship.

Team coach Shane Stapleton says Tipp are treating this weekends game as a Munster final