Tipp camogie’s attention turns to their fourth game in the All Ireland Round robin series this weekend.

Off the back of a 15 point loss to Cork, they’ll be hoping they can get back to winning ways aginst Offaly this weekend – and Dublin the weekend after.

The top team in each of the two groups go into an All Ireland semi final, with the second and third placed heading into a quarter final.

Tipp FM Analyst Geraldine Kinane says Tipperary are still in a brilliant position…