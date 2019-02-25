Tipp resources stretched to the limit – Kearns

Tipp footballer’s resources are stretched to the limit, according to their manager Liam Kearns.

Having been injury depleted ahead of their trip to Armagh, they’ve added 2 more players to the list – as well as Brian Fox who is set to miss next weekends game due to a straight red card.

Tipperary lost out to the Ulster side in yesterday’s National Football League on a 1-15 to 12 points scoreline.

It leaves them second from bottom of the Division 2 table, and under real threat of relegation.

Liam Kearns says the early sending off caused trouble for the Premier.

