Tipp representatives in Poc Fada finals today

Local Poc Fada representatives Pat Ryan and Brendan Cummins will today make their way to the Cooley Mountains for the annual Poc Fada All Ireland final.

The All-Ireland Poc Fada finals in Hurling and Camogie sees hurlers from across Ireland compete in the popular event.

The competition was first held in 1960 and following a short hiatus from 1970-1980, it returned in 1981 and has been ever-present on the national calendar since.

Ballybacons Brendan Cummins has competed previously at the event while Tipp Under 16 hurling midfielder Pat Ryan from Upperchurch is taking part in his first such event.

Pat told Tipp FM Sport its a challenge he is looking forward to.