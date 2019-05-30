Tipp representation on squad for European Games

Tipperary will have two representatives on the Irish team for next months European Games in Belarus.

A squad of 65 athletes from nine sports will compete for Ireland.

Super Heavyweight Dean Gardiner from Clonmel is part of the 13 strong boxing squad.

Carrick on Suir’s Michael O’Loughlin is on the mens cycling team which also includes Conor Dunne who is currently competing in the Giro d’Italia.

The Games in Minsk run from June 21st the 30th.

In all there will be over 4000 athletes from 50 countries compete across 200 events.