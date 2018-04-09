Tipp reflect on National League final loss

A disappointing loss to Kilkenny saw Tipperary lose out on the National Hurling League title to Kilkenny at Nowlan Park yesterday afternoon.

Tipperary took a 2 point lead into the interval – with Jason Forde scoring the first half goal – but Walter Walsh’s goal for the Cats early halted Tipperary’s drive for their first title in 10 years.

Kilkenny produced a strong second half performance to defeat the Premier, it finished up 2-23 to 2-17 – the second half goals coming from substitute Conor Fogarty for Kilkenny, and Forde again for Tipp.

Manager Michael Ryan says despite not winning, Tipp gave a better account of themselves than in last years final…