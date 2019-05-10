Tipp ready to face Limerick in football quarter-final

At their best Tipperary’s Senior Footballers can put it up to most teams according to manager Liam Kearns.

However heading into the Munster Championship quarter-final against Limerick he admits the Premier haven’t reached that point yet.

Kearns says a number of key players are recovering from injury or just back with the team.

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.