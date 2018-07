Tipperary manager Liam Cahill is under no illusion as to the threat posed by Cork in tonight’s Munster Under 21 Hurling final.

The sides meet in Páirc Uí Chaoimh after semi-final wins over Limerick and Waterford respectively.

Cahill says while Cork have a star studded team Tipp won’t be found wanting tonight.

Throw-in is at 7.30 this evening