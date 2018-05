Two time All Ireland winner Jamesie O’Connor says Tipperary are under pressure heading into next weekend’s Munster Championship clash with Cork.

The 2016 Liam McCarthy Cup winners suffered a six point defeat to Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds yesterday.

It is their heaviest defeat in the fixture since 1981.

O’Connor says Tipp are now facing an uphill battle to overcome a Cork side full of confidence following a win over Clare.