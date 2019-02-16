Tipp prepare to face Wexford in National Hurling League

Tipperary senior hurlers are readying themselves for their game against Wexford tomorrow afternoon.

The sides meet in the third round of the National Hurling League in Wexford Park.

Liam Sheedy has made five changes to his side ahead of the match, up front Jason Forde, John O’Dwyer & Niall O’Meara will form the attacking line, while Séamus Kennedy returns from injury with Paul Maher starting in goal.

Noel McGrath says the players are all working well under Liam Sheedy.

Throw in in Wexford Park on Sunday is at 2pm, and there’ll be live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.