Tipp players enjoying online darts during lockdown

While practically all sports have been sidelined because of the coronavirus the darts fraternity are staying active and competitive from their own homes.

A new online darts competition has proved extremely popular among both the senior men, ladies and youth players in Tipperary.

One of the organisers is Clonmel player and former Irish International Gerry O’Hara.

He told Tipp FM they usually use two devices – you need a laptop, tablet or spare phone for the online scoring system www.nakka.com.

They then use their phones for Facebook messenger calls and the phone needs to be aimed at the dartboard so the players can see what you’re hitting.