Tipp need to scrutinise performances – Sweeney



Tipperary must scrutinise their performance against Louth, if they’re to gain promotion to Division 1.

Corner forward Conor Sweeney says they left a lot of scores behind them last weekend – and can’t afford to do the same in the next two games.

The Ballyporeen man believes other opposition could punish them for not taking their chances.

Tipp travel to Down on Sunday, for the penultimate game of the league – Conor Sweeney says if they were to progress to Division 1, those issues need to be nailed down…

