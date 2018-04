Munster will be without Tipp flanker Tommy O’Donnell for the rest of the season.

The Ireland international has undergone surgery on the shoulder injury he sustained against the Scarlets last month and the province have confirmed he won’t be back before the end of the current campaign.

Munster will travel to South Africa today ahead of their back-to-back Guinness PRO-14 games against Southern Kings and the Cheetahs.