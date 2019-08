Tipp manager Liam Cahill says Tipp will need to get a good start in this evening’s All Ireland U20 final if they’re to overcome Cork.

The Premier are unbeaten this year, in the first year of the Under 20 competition.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill says they’ll have to match Cork in every aspect of play if they’re to come out on top.

Throw-in is at 6 o’clock this evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Feile 2019 at Semple Stadium.