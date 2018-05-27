Tipp minors take on Cork at Semple today

The minors who also take on Cork in Round 2 of their Munster Hurling Championship.

Manager Tommy Dunne has made 3 changes ahead of the match from last week’s starting 15 with Jack Morrissey, Kevin Maher and Cian O’Farrell brought into the side.

Dunne knows they face tough opposition

Throw in at Semple Stadium tomorrow is at 12. There will be live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM – brought to you in association with Munster Van Centre, cahir and casey Tiles and Wooden Flooring, Business Park, Cahir.